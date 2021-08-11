Chevron Apple Monogram SVG, Monogram vector illustration, .EPS, .PNG, .JPG and many more

Comfortable with Silhouette Studio and Cricut Explore.

How To Use:

To use SVG file you must have to Silhouette Cameo otherwise you can use DXF file. You can yu

What you will receive:

You will receive AI | DXF | EPS | PNG | SVG | JPG file format. You will get each file separately and beautiful organized. Files are high definition with 300 DPI. Files are editable and customization. You can easily customize and edit all layer.

How its work:

This is all digital product not physical. Once you will complete purchase, files are ready to download and it just up to 5 mins to complete all process.

Features :

This design is formatted to work with Silhouette Studio (Free Basic, Designer, & Business Editions), Cricut Design Space and use any other Printing Media.

Easy Use for Card making, T-Shirt Design, & stationery, Collage, Drawing & drafting, Party & gifting, Scrapbooking

These digital clip art files can be used for:

★ Scrapbooking

★ Cut machines

★ Vinyl decals, stickers

★ Clothes printing

★ Printable decoration

★ Cards & Invitation design

★ Iron-on Transfer

★ Engraving