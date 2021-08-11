National Hemophilia Foundation - Pingpong card

Established in 1948, the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) is a leading national non-profit organization, with chapters throughout the US, that’s dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders.

With Drupal 7 (the platform for its website) approaching the end of life, the organization wished to embark on a redesign of hemophilia.org & stepsforliving.org and migrate those sites to Drupal 8.

During our onsite discovery sessions, we started with the business and project goals. Then learned about the user personas, goals & tasks, brand guidelines, etc. With all the high-level vision aligned, we narrowed down the key pages to work on, such as Homepage, News, Events, Chapters, and so on.

Our Role:

Brand Strategy

Brand Identity

Theming

Web Design

Web Development

