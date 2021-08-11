Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
GFX Usman

Best Vibes ( Vloges )

GFX Usman
GFX Usman
  • Save
Best Vibes ( Vloges ) best happy love logo ui illustration design luxury icon brand logo app branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello To Everyone!

Best Voibes is an Vloger youtube channel. The logo for Best Vibes (vloger) is designed with a minimalist and vibrant visual impact. The logo is designed as combination mark by using the combination of letter “ B ” + “ V ” and abstract mark of “ HEART ”.

Available for Sale: 499$
________________
INSTAGRAM!
We are open for new projects → usmananjum500@gmail.com

GFX Usman
GFX Usman

More by GFX Usman

View profile
    • Like