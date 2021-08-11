Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ImageX

National Hemophilia Foundation - Visual Concepts

ImageX
ImageX
Hire Me
  • Save
National Hemophilia Foundation - Visual Concepts
Download color palette

Established in 1948, the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) is a leading national non-profit organization, with chapters throughout the US, that’s dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders.

With Drupal 7 (the platform for its website) approaching the end of life, the organization wished to embark on a redesign of hemophilia.org & stepsforliving.org and migrate those sites to Drupal 8.

During our onsite discovery sessions, we started with the business and project goals. Then learned about the user personas, goals & tasks, brand guidelines, etc. With all the high-level vision aligned, we narrowed down the key pages to work on, such as Homepage, News, Events, Chapters, and so on.

Our Role:
Brand Strategy
Brand Identity
Theming
Web Design
Web Development

Visit the live site at www.hemophilia.org

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
ImageX
ImageX
Enterprise Drupal, Simply Delivered.
Hire Me

More by ImageX

View profile
    • Like