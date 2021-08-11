Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This was part of a e-mobility research project I did with the team of Protektionisten GmbH. This screen shows auto suggestions with individual locations, suggested charging stations and a search history.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
