Daily UI 005 | App Icon

Hey everyone! Here's #DailyUI Challenge 005: App Icon which I created via #Figma. This app icon is for the Amara Skincare Tracker which is a fictional brand that I created. The app tracks and schedules the most tricky part of your skincare routine which are applying or layering acids, treatments, and retinol.
#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign #Glassmorphism #AppIcon #App