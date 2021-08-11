Geometric Graphic for YouTube Channel Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first geometric Graphic! I did it for my new YouTube channel. So much of the area beyond the center won't be visible on most devices
I played around till I got that. Quite an interesting process and i think I'll do more of this. It's been fun playing with shapes.
What do you think of the graphic?