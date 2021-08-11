Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Toheeb Ogunbiyi

Geometric Graphic for YouTube Channel Art

Toheeb Ogunbiyi
Toheeb Ogunbiyi
  • Save
Geometric Graphic for YouTube Channel Art graphic design vector branding web flat design geometric illustration typography
Download color palette

This is my first geometric Graphic! I did it for my new YouTube channel. So much of the area beyond the center won't be visible on most devices

I played around till I got that. Quite an interesting process and i think I'll do more of this. It's been fun playing with shapes.

What do you think of the graphic?

Toheeb Ogunbiyi
Toheeb Ogunbiyi

More by Toheeb Ogunbiyi

View profile
    • Like