Lindie Botes

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
Real estate search results search page ios app app design figma ecommerce enquire search contact listing card property listing property search property app real estate app card design cards search results page search results real estate ui ui design
A redesigned listing card and quick filters for a property search results page. It was a challenge to fit in all the necessary content that users are looking to see on a property listing card.

We looked at data to see what users are looking for and provided upfront filters for users to sort listings by price, rooms, and verified status.

Two cards were designed - a Must See listing card, for exclusive properties, and a regular card that can be verified to prove the listing is real. All property listings can be shortlisted or selected to enquire on more than one property at a time.

Work done for 99.co, a property search portal in Singapore.

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
UI/UX & graphic designer based in Singapore
