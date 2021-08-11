Real estate search results

A redesigned listing card and quick filters for a property search results page. It was a challenge to fit in all the necessary content that users are looking to see on a property listing card.

We looked at data to see what users are looking for and provided upfront filters for users to sort listings by price, rooms, and verified status.

Two cards were designed - a Must See listing card, for exclusive properties, and a regular card that can be verified to prove the listing is real. All property listings can be shortlisted or selected to enquire on more than one property at a time.

Work done for 99.co, a property search portal in Singapore.