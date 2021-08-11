Mana Khorsand

Trade app design

Mana Khorsand
Mana Khorsand
  • Save
Trade app design finance trad it app ui design
Download color palette

During Covid-19 trading is one of the most popular actions in the world but not everyone has full knowledge of trading. This app with giving you some notes that can help you to safe trade so the goal for designing was to have easy to use functions

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mana Khorsand
Mana Khorsand

More by Mana Khorsand

View profile
    • Like