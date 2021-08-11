Trade app design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During Covid-19 trading is one of the most popular actions in the world but not everyone has full knowledge of trading. This app with giving you some notes that can help you to safe trade so the goal for designing was to have easy to use functions