LaserCut. Logo core

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 18
"LaserCut"
Technical task:
"We’re mostly in the business of providing an alternative method to 3D printing.
The logo should be simple and convey our service of creating highly detailed molds, jigs, and equipment from any 3D file that is supplied to us. Customers are rarely familiar with our WaterJet technology, so I want to avoid heavily relying on visual references to water. I think it would be best to convey sharp edges, craftsmanship, or the idea of 3D printing within the new logo design."