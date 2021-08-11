LaserCut. Logo core

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 18

"LaserCut"

Technical task:

"We’re mostly in the business of providing an alternative method to 3D printing.

The logo should be simple and convey our service of creating highly detailed molds, jigs, and equipment from any 3D file that is supplied to us. Customers are rarely familiar with our WaterJet technology, so I want to avoid heavily relying on visual references to water. I think it would be best to convey sharp edges, craftsmanship, or the idea of 3D printing within the new logo design."