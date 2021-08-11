TimeChimp - Logo Design

Logo Design for TimeChimp 🕙

TimeChimp is the #1 time tracking tool for every organization. You can easily track time, costs, and mileages, manage projects, create reports, bill your customers and more. ⁣

Below keywords I kept in mind while creating this concept:⁣

- Tracking⁣

- Projects⁣

- Financial⁣

- Resources⁣

- Arrows⁣

- Pulses⁣

The symbol visualize time in an adaptive and digital but bold approach. The colors are inspired by space and with a forward looking perspective. ⁣

As this project is still ongoing, I’d love to hear your thoughts on this concept. Do you think it fits their service, do you feel it’s unique looking? This all can help me determine if it has potential enough to proceed with or not. ⁣

Thanks for your time and wishing you all a great day! 👋⁣

Jeroen

