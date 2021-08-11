Marajó Mandala Eco Sweatshirt

Trending designs to inspire you
Elevate your style with this pink printed eco sweatshirt, representing a mandala, geometric configuration of symbols in the spiritual tradition of the native people of the Amazonian Marajoara. The shirt has a chic crisp look and will go great with both casual and more dressed up outfits. Made of organic cotton and recycled materials, this is durable, comfy, and extra soft.