Marajó Mandala Eco Sweatshirt

Marajó Mandala Eco Sweatshirt branding indigenous mandala amazon rainforest fashion illustration design sweatshirt
Elevate your style with this pink printed eco sweatshirt, representing a mandala, geometric configuration of symbols in the spiritual tradition of the native people of the Amazonian Marajoara. The shirt has a chic crisp look and will go great with both casual and more dressed up outfits. Made of organic cotton and recycled materials, this is durable, comfy, and extra soft.

