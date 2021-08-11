Monday.com's appsmarketplace Graphics for PhoneBurner.

The main features include:

- Workspace Templates: Access pre-built monday.com board templates for ease-of-use when first installing the app.

- Dialing Session Board View: Start and monitor PhoneBurner dialing sessions directly within this monday.com board view.

- Database Sync Integration: Synchronizes data between monday.com and PhoneBurner to keep records organized across both platforms.

- Disposition Integration: Map actions from PhoneBurner into monday.com statuses to track progress on a calling list.

- Call Status Integration: Automatically track call statuses & contact dates for optimal board organization.