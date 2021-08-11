Agustin Alvarez

Bee - Ecommerce App

Hi Guys,

This app was called Bee, and we launched it in Argentina on 2018

The app solved the search for products, services and events nearby.

Each store and professional had their own profile to sell their products and services through the app.

I hope you like the design, tell me what you think and leave a like if you liked it 😁

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
