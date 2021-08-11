Thorsten Bell

Daily UI::006 User Profile

branding ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
A couple of User Profile UI designs for the Daily UI Challenge.
One for a Gym Buddy App for finding people to workout with.
One for a Gaming Buffy App for finding people to game with.

Made using Adobe XD.
Fonts are Roboto and Oswald.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
