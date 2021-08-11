Agas M Fauzan

Travelo - Web Design Travel

Agas M Fauzan
Agas M Fauzan
  • Save
Travelo - Web Design Travel motion graphics branding 3d graphic design animation logo ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
This is my exploration Web Design for Travel Landing Page (Travelo).
How about you ? Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome
---------------------
Travelo, we offer a variety of local destinations. We are able to offer the lowest prices because of our staff in every location. Our target audience is millennials
---------------------
Connect : agasmochfauzan@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Agas M Fauzan
Agas M Fauzan
Like