Travelo - Web Design Travel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys,
This is my exploration Web Design for Travel Landing Page (Travelo).
How about you ? Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome
---------------------
Travelo, we offer a variety of local destinations. We are able to offer the lowest prices because of our staff in every location. Our target audience is millennials
---------------------
Connect : agasmochfauzan@gmail.com