Khushmeen Sidhu

Introducing Unicorn Icons🦄 - Free Animated Lottie icons

Khushmeen Sidhu
Khushmeen Sidhu
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi everyone :)
This is the project that I am currently working on. I am making free animated icons every week. These icons are free for personal and commercial use with attribution. Hope you enjoy using them. <3

Check out all the icons at Unicorn icons

Khushmeen Sidhu
Khushmeen Sidhu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Khushmeen Sidhu

View profile
    • Like