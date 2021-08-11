Introducing Unicorn Icons🦄 - Free Animated Lottie icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone :)
This is the project that I am currently working on. I am making free animated icons every week. These icons are free for personal and commercial use with attribution. Hope you enjoy using them. <3
