Scranton - The Electric City sticker set

Scranton - The Electric City sticker set illustration design graphic design dribbbleweeklywarmup sticker
Designed for the August 6th Dribbble weekly warm up, this sticker set highlights the city I was born and raised in - Scranton! Scranton holds a soft spot in many hearts because of the show "The Office". Alfredo's Pizza Cafe was featured on the show, and the pizza here is really the best of Scranton. The Times Tribune is the biggest newspaper in the area. The area has a rich history in both coal mining and train transportation, highlighted at the Lackawanna Coal Mine Museum and the Steamtown National Historic Site respectively. The city moves at a slow pace and feels a bit outdated, but overall is a charming little place rich in history.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
