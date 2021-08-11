Game Streaming App: UI Concept

This is my submission to one of @crowwwn.ux challenge on IG, which was to design a game streaming app.

For this submission I have created a dark mode interface to reduce eye strain as I feel a lot of users will be using the app in the evenings.

The app allows the use to watch their favourite live streamers, viral videos and content based on their favourite game titles. The user can filter content by creators, genre or game titles.

Each game title has its own page thats dedicated to providing great content at a click of a button. Follow streamers and win amazing prices & rewards for simply participating in the community channels.

The user has the option to subscribe to live-stream alerts from their favourite streamers and show their support to the by buying merchandise from the in-app shops.

