ANIMAL KINGDOM - HEARTS

Illustrated pack of playing cards WIP. - Still a long way to go on this project, but here is what I have so far!
Having always enjoyed card games, I’ve wanted to illustrate a pack of cards for a while now, and had the theme idea for over a year! I’ve seen plenty of artists do it, and love seeing how every approach is so unique and interesting. My approach is to have each suit represent a different species, and use a limited colour pallet so the distinction is clear. See more development at: https://www.maryflorahart.co.uk/animal-kingdom