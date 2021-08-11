Wazid Hossain

Beelove

Wazid Hossain
Wazid Hossain
  • Save
Beelove graphic design design heart love wings water aqua blue yellow eps ai raw vector icon logo insect humming buzz bee
Download color palette

I was walking in my garden and noticed a bee. Then i thought this design concept.

Wazid Hossain
Wazid Hossain

More by Wazid Hossain

View profile
    • Like