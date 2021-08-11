Tanel Kaarel Sepp

TaskuTark Õpi landing page

Tanel Kaarel Sepp
Tanel Kaarel Sepp
Hire Me
  • Save
TaskuTark Õpi landing page online learning saas composition light theme ux figma 3d blender marketing landing page design logo illustration cro webdesign web interaction animation ui
TaskuTark Õpi landing page online learning saas composition light theme ux figma 3d blender marketing landing page design logo illustration cro webdesign web interaction animation ui
TaskuTark Õpi landing page online learning saas composition light theme ux figma 3d blender marketing landing page design logo illustration cro webdesign web interaction animation ui
Download color palette
  1. TaskuTarkOpi-Weekendvisuals.com-v1.mp4
  2. TaskuTarkOpi-Weekendvisuals.com-v1.png
  3. TaskuTarkOpi-Weekendvisuals.com-v2.png
  4. TaskuTarkOpi-Weekendvisuals.com-v3.png

Marketing landing page design and animation for TaskuTark Õpi. Designed in Figma. 3D and my first 3D animation created in Blender. 3D needs a lot of work still. Õpi is saas for teachers to make their work fast and simple. Õpi allows teachers to use over 50 Maurus publishing house books. To choose from pre-planned study plans or to create fully custom ones themself. Teachers can send and check homework and have an overview of each student. This allows teachers to pay attention to areas needed.

Tanel Kaarel Sepp
Tanel Kaarel Sepp
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tanel Kaarel Sepp

View profile
    • Like