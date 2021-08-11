TaskuTark Õpi landing page

Marketing landing page design and animation for TaskuTark Õpi. Designed in Figma. 3D and my first 3D animation created in Blender. 3D needs a lot of work still. Õpi is saas for teachers to make their work fast and simple. Õpi allows teachers to use over 50 Maurus publishing house books. To choose from pre-planned study plans or to create fully custom ones themself. Teachers can send and check homework and have an overview of each student. This allows teachers to pay attention to areas needed.