TaskuTark Õpi landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Marketing landing page design and animation for TaskuTark Õpi. Designed in Figma. 3D and my first 3D animation created in Blender. 3D needs a lot of work still. Õpi is saas for teachers to make their work fast and simple. Õpi allows teachers to use over 50 Maurus publishing house books. To choose from pre-planned study plans or to create fully custom ones themself. Teachers can send and check homework and have an overview of each student. This allows teachers to pay attention to areas needed.