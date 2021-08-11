Tatiana Mityagina

Food Delivery Mobile App Concept

Food Delivery Mobile App Concept app design uiux ui ux interface ios mobile design mobile app app product desig product restaurant app delivery app food app pizza burger food delivery delivery food ecomerce
Hi friends! This is my next concept - mobile app for delivery food.

I hope you will like it! Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment section!

Thanks for watching!

