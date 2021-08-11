Abdelaziz

VR Concept widget using adobe xd Animation || Figma ✨❤🎉

VR Concept widget using adobe xd Animation || Figma ✨❤🎉 figma health tracker vr ar widget ios design web design uxdesign ux uiux uidesign 3d animation ui
I am experimenting with VR/AR concept ideas using Adobe xd.Its very fun with working on XD 3D transform and auto animate..
Abdelazizshaban80@gmail.com

My Portfolio:
https://abdelazizmostafa.github.io/Abdelaziz-Portfolio

