PIXELBOUND LOGO DESIGN

PIXELBOUND LOGO DESIGN creative logodesign vector illustration logo design minimal flat design brand branding logo
STYLE: MINIMALIST | GEOMETRIC | VERSATILE

Check out my new logo Design for "PIXELBOUND" Feel free to give a feedback.
HOPE YOU LIKE IT!

Contact me if you need a logo!
Email / SKYPE: tanjimkhan@outlook.com
Whatsapp: +8801835375249
-

