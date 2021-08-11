Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra

Pacapa.co Logo

Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra
Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra
  • Save
Pacapa.co Logo graphics designer graphic design visual tshirt modern logo design logo indonesia design branding
Download color palette

Hello....
This is my logo project, "pacapa.co" comes from the Maduranese in Indonesia, namely talking. So that the letter "a" on papapa.co becomes the letter "a" and forms a mouth. That's all, and thanks for viewing my work.

Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra
Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra

More by Adnan Mardiyansyah Putra

View profile
    • Like