Food Delivery Mobile application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everybody!
I present an mobile application for Food Delivery service.
The exclusive style for a boutique cafe contains both calm, cozy backgrounds
and bright juicy colors, like fruits on cakes and fresh salads.
Bon Appetit with Lovely Cafe!
More detailed presentation you can see on Behance portfolio
I am available for new projects!
Behance | Twitter | Instagram