PROMO - Online slot machine "Aladdin"

A magnificent slot on the oriental theme of the beloved fairy tale "Aladdin".

Stunning animation and graphics with a head will allow you to plunge into the enchanting and alluring world of the Middle East. From the first chords of Arabic music, you feel that you are in a completely different world.

It is here that day abruptly changes to night, and more and more you want to solve riddles and learn all the secrets of the East together with the main characters represented in each symbol, find a magic lamp with a Genie, fulfill your desires, it is possible to fly on a flying carpet and get rich. For there is never too much gold.

Many surprises await you. But remember that the villain Jafar is always somewhere nearby.

