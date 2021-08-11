Arcelik - Homepage / Mobil Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Founded in 1955, Arçelik is Turkey's leading consumer electronics and white goods company.
During my time at -99 design studio as a Visual Designer, we took the challenge to give Arçelik a fresh new look, much smoother user experience and better dynamics. Throughout the project, I looked over the UI while tapping into UX as well.
Following our research and competitor analysis, we held engaging workshops with the Arçelik team to help us better understand their needs and come up with precise wireframes and site map. Following productive sessions, we proceeded with the UI designs in a mobile first manner and put together everything for a new, fresh, modern Arçelik tailored to both the users and the client.
Brand new arcelik.com.tr is now live!
