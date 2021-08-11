New Slabb Cards + Slabb Pro

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm happy to say that Slabb Pro is now in Beta. Thank you to all who contributed to the process thus far.
What's included in Slabb Pro?
- Enhance your Slabb with six new cards: Podcasts, Music, Video, Backed Projects, Photo, and Portfolio. More Slabb Cards will be arriving very soon.
- Add a call to action button to your Slabb so visitors can reach out to you quickly and easily.
- Get a verified badge on your Slabb, so people know that your Slabb is authentically yours.
- Remove the "Made with Slabb" tag on your Slabb.
- Make History! The first 20 people will get scribed on our wall of early supporters.
If you want to give Slabb a try you can request our invite here: https://www.slabb.io/#call-to-action
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.