New Slabb Cards + Slabb Pro

New Slabb Cards + Slabb Pro
I'm happy to say that Slabb Pro is now in Beta. Thank you to all who contributed to the process thus far.

What's included in Slabb Pro?

- Enhance your Slabb with six new cards: Podcasts, Music, Video, Backed Projects, Photo, and Portfolio. More Slabb Cards will be arriving very soon.

- Add a call to action button to your Slabb so visitors can reach out to you quickly and easily.

- Get a verified badge on your Slabb, so people know that your Slabb is authentically yours.

- Remove the "Made with Slabb" tag on your Slabb.

- Make History! The first 20 people will get scribed on our wall of early supporters.

If you want to give Slabb a try you can request our invite here: https://www.slabb.io/#call-to-action

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Welcome to my portfolio.

