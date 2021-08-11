Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luke Jones

Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003

Luke Jones
Luke Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003 typography daily ui design challenge daily dailyui visual design ux ui ux ui design ui design art exhibit
Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003 typography daily ui design challenge daily dailyui visual design ux ui ux ui design ui design art exhibit
Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003 typography daily ui design challenge daily dailyui visual design ux ui ux ui design ui design art exhibit
Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003 typography daily ui design challenge daily dailyui visual design ux ui ux ui design ui design art exhibit
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png

Today's Daily UI challenge was a landing page, so I moved away from the product world and decided to design a landing page for my favorite art exhibit.

I was fortunate enough to go to the original David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A in London back in 2013, and I display the book from the exhibition proudly on the table in my home in North Carolina.

Fonts: GT Sectra Display & GT America

Luke Jones
Luke Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Luke Jones

View profile
    • Like