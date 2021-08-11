Exhibition Landing Page - Daily UI #003

Trending designs to inspire you
Today's Daily UI challenge was a landing page, so I moved away from the product world and decided to design a landing page for my favorite art exhibit.
I was fortunate enough to go to the original David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A in London back in 2013, and I display the book from the exhibition proudly on the table in my home in North Carolina.
Fonts: GT Sectra Display & GT America