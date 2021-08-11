Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ozan Karaçanta

Documentary Poster

Ozan Karaçanta
Ozan Karaçanta
  • Save
Documentary Poster illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Hi guys ! 👋🏻

This is poster for a documentary. Both objects are my illustrations.

What do you think about this shot ?

Let me know on comments please !

✉️: karacantaozan@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Ozan Karaçanta
Ozan Karaçanta

More by Ozan Karaçanta

View profile
    • Like