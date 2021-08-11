Shuvo Creation

Grocery Mobile App Ui

Grocery Mobile App Ui shuvo creation app ui design daily needs app ui design grocery app ux grocery app ui grocery app design
Hello!
This is a Gorocery App for Android.
This is a realtime project for me. But here the App name was used for privacy perpose.

I was design total 35+ Page with Adobe Xd
Give me for your valueable feedback for helping for making the UI 2.0

Enjoy Ui/UX design.

