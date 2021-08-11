Grocery Mobile App Ui

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
This is a Gorocery App for Android.
This is a realtime project for me. But here the App name was used for privacy perpose.
I was design total 35+ Page with Adobe Xd
Give me for your valueable feedback for helping for making the UI 2.0
Enjoy Ui/UX design.