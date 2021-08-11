Haku - Connecting Peruvian Producers

Haku is a Peruvian brand with the mission of connecting Peruvian made, organic products and their producers with the consumers living in the capital, Lima.

This brand wants to enhance the quality and variety of local produce and promote the consumption of local vs imported goods.

The idea of the brand was to enhance the products, territory and producers of the goods the brands sells, while making it stand out from the millions of already existing organic product brands.

We opted to use bright colors inspired by the traditional dresses from serrana women in Perú, each one representing one of the main ecosystems in the country: Mountain, coast and rainforest. We use for each product the photograph of the person that grows it and produces it, to put them in the forefront of the identity and give them the credit they deserve, as they are the main heroes of this story.