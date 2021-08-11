Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stuart Sarti

Countdown Timer App

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti
Countdown Timer App minimal minimalist 014 timer countdown timer dailyui app mobile design mobile ui graphic design design
Daily UI #014 - Countdown Timer Design

Here's my take on a countdown timer app for mobile! I intended to aim for a minimalist design, portraying the main functionality of the app.

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti

