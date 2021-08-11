Wood Type Bundle

Trending designs to inspire you
Grab all six fonts at a discounted price from my shop. It includes Folsom, Pale Horse (Chuck Cut), Ghost Rider, Rusty Cage, Borderline, and Wildwood.
This is part of a series of reviving wood type. The typefaces are drawn from scans of wood type, therefore they are far from pixel perfect. Minor adjustments and liberties are made to each of the typefaces.