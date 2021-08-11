Davo Galavotti

New Moods

New Moods portfolio blender b3d mood primitives 3d design systems abstract
  1. home_more_shapes_009a.png
  2. home_more_shapes_010.png

I'm making a 3d design system, working exclusively with translucent materials, using Blender.

With a simple rig of duotone lights, materials don't have any colors of their own, it's just the light they allow to travel across the forms and the space.

This design system exploration is about finding the right parameters for the mood that I'm chasing.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
