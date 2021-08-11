Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm making a 3d design system, working exclusively with translucent materials, using Blender.
With a simple rig of duotone lights, materials don't have any colors of their own, it's just the light they allow to travel across the forms and the space.
This design system exploration is about finding the right parameters for the mood that I'm chasing.