Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FLUMBERG

Modern Bank App Friendly UI Concept

FLUMBERG
FLUMBERG
Hire Us
  • Save
Modern Bank App Friendly UI Concept invest fintech finance card deposite cash flumberg money bank responsive application mobile app banking ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Today we share our UX/UI cjncept about mobile banking💳
Feel free to feedback and comment.
Also don’t forget press ‘L’ if you love it❤️

----------------------

Have a project? - Feel free to contact us: contact@flumberg.com
Visit our site: flumberg.com

----------------------

Have a nice day!

FLUMBERG
FLUMBERG
MEANINGFUL DIGITAL PRODUCT DESIGN
Hire Us

More by FLUMBERG

View profile
    • Like