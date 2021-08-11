Super Shandy Warhol - Printmaking for Craft Beer Label Design

For this label artwork, I drew inspiration from the printmaking prowess of Andy Warhol. To develop the Visual Flavor of this label, I started with the fruits, Super Shandy Warhol is ~10% fruit! Raspberry, Mango, Sweet Cherry, & Lemon. The layout is a spiraling Fibonacci Sequence .... roughly. :] The artwork shows to white squares that are actually hidden behind the two panels once on the beer label. Design towards the application of your artwork. Perfectionism is the enemy of production. It is always a balance for me.