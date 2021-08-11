Introducing the Brilliant Smart Home System

Trending designs to inspire you
Today marks my 4th year since joining Brilliant. We now have a Control (1 to 4 gangs) + Switch + Plug + Mobile App for iOS and Android! Designing all these platforms (and more to come) has been a fun challenge.
We are currently looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our design team improving the Brilliant experience, so everyone at home—spouses, kids, family, friends and guests—can easily enjoy all the benefits of living in a smart home.
That’s the value of having a touchscreen on your wall and smart lighting.
Brilliant is an in-wall lighting and control system that makes it easy for everyone to control lighting, doorbells, locks, cameras, music, climate, intercom, scenes, and more. It’s easy to install, integrates with the top brands in every smart home category, and transforms any house or apartment into an easy-to-use smart home.
