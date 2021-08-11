Obaid Nadeem

Minimal 14 August in Urdu.

Minimal 14 August in Urdu.
Pakistan Independence day.

Copyrights:
© You cannot copy or modify this design. This design is solely my property.

Concept:
This is 14 written in Urdu (National Language of Pakistan) as a heart.

