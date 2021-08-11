Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble🖐 Today I present my work.
Illustration for the book about Coco Chanel
Illustration for the book "Coco Chanel. Life told by herself" This sensational book sheds light on the secret pages of the biography of the unforgettable Coco Chanel. This is not just a memoir, but an extremely frank confession of the greatest woman of the twentieth century. The story of Chanel, told by herself. Task: It was necessary to create a thematic illustration, to convey the mood of the author.
------
If you like 🧡 my work, It will be my motivation to create more projects.
Press key "L" to like this post.
------
Have a project idea?
Write to me👇
oddi.he@gmail.com | Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn