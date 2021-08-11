Hey Dribbble🖐 Today I present my work.

Illustration for the book about Coco Chanel

Illustration for the book "Coco Chanel. Life told by herself" This sensational book sheds light on the secret pages of the biography of the unforgettable Coco Chanel. This is not just a memoir, but an extremely frank confession of the greatest woman of the twentieth century. The story of Chanel, told by herself. Task: It was necessary to create a thematic illustration, to convey the mood of the author.

