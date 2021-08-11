Trending designs to inspire you
✨ Hey guys,
This is another shot from my personal project call Sugoi
Sugoi Fisher Collection is a personal project to develop an illustrated fashion collection.
This series was inspired by childhood memories of the fishing trips that my grandparents took me, it was a program of the year for me. Remembering some materials and some clothes we used were a source of inspiration for this project
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122725517/Sugoi
For more, follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/kz.hz
https://www.behance.net/kzhz