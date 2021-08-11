Family wants

Rich Rawlyk

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
As the Whales tale finished, his Grandfather’s voice softened. Wishy gazed at each whale surrounding him, his thoughts turned to his family, his patient mother, the laughing children, his brother Wanaya.

Wishy understood, knowing why whales loved the sea was to remain a mystery to only a few.

