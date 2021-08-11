Paul Erenburgh

Admarket. Mini App for trade ads

Paul Erenburgh
Paul Erenburgh
  • Save
Admarket. Mini App for trade ads landing page branding design app copyright ux logo web ui
Download color palette

Hi! This is landing page (commercial project). Admarket is an application based on VK MiniApps, where advertisers and community owners can quickly and easily interact with each other, place and buy advertising ads.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Paul Erenburgh
Paul Erenburgh

More by Paul Erenburgh

View profile
    • Like