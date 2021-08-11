Carter Smith

Where's the Fire?

Where's the Fire?
This fiery little dude was just a fun exercise in illustration. Lately I'm trying to push myself to see what I'm capable of, and it's been exciting! I took waaaaaaaaaay more time than I should have putting all the pieces together, but I'm proud of how it turned out.

