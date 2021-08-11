Muhammad Audrey

Logo Concepts for Consulting Attractions Business

Muhammad Audrey
Muhammad Audrey
  • Save
Logo Concepts for Consulting Attractions Business portofolio corporation corp identitiy logos icon design logodesign mark brand monogram business logobusiness logotype branding logo
Download color palette

Hello, I want to share Logo Concepts for AHG. AHG is engaged in consulting (design, develop, and operate) attractions business. The target market is land owners, property developers, attractions business owners.
Hope you like it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Muhammad Audrey
Muhammad Audrey

More by Muhammad Audrey

View profile
    • Like