Jonathan Holt
Opendoor Design

🙌 I've joined the Opendoor Brand Design Team! 🙌

Jonathan Holt
Opendoor Design
Jonathan Holt for Opendoor Design
I'm happy to share that I have joined the Opendoor Brand Design Team! One of my first projects was this internal communications logo for our speaker series. Included are some of the explorations for the lockup. So excited to see what's next! Thanks for looking! 🙌

Opendoor Design
Opendoor Design
