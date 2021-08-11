🙌 I've joined the Opendoor Brand Design Team! 🙌

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm happy to share that I have joined the Opendoor Brand Design Team! One of my first projects was this internal communications logo for our speaker series. Included are some of the explorations for the lockup. So excited to see what's next! Thanks for looking! 🙌
