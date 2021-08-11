Redesign Halodoc - halobumil Feature App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Here is my team UI design exploration about halodoc - halobumil feature App. So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy!
Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don’t forget to press "L" if you like it
.
Bekti Adi | Ibnu | Fitri
Binar Academy UIX, 2021
Thanks!