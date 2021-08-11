Fabrizio Cavaliere

Stickers Amalfi

graphic design
Amalfi is one of the most known seaside towns in Italy, and is definitely one of the best places in the world.
The idea for these stickers comes from a small detail taken from the famous Cathedral, the "Duomo di Amalfi" or "Duomo di Sant'Andrea".
Could you tell which particular inspired me?

Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
